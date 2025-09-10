The Girlfriend season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following the big launch of season 1 today on Prime Video, is there a chance that we are going to be seeing The Girlfriend season 2 happen? Or, is the Robin Wright – Olivia Cooke series meant to just be one season and that’s it?

First and foremost, let’s just start with where things currently stand: There is no official renewal as of yet for more! Is it possible? We at least tend to think so in general, as the whole point here was simply to get people talking.

If you have not heard too much about the series as of yet, the synopsis sets the stage:

Based on Michelle Frances’ novel of the same name, The Girlfriend follows Laura (Wright), a woman who seemingly has it all: a glittering career, a loving husband, and her precious son, Daniel. Her perfect life begins to unravel when Daniel brings home Cherry (Cooke), a girlfriend who changes everything. After a tense introduction, Laura becomes convinced Cherry is hiding something. Is she a manipulative social climber, or is Laura just paranoid? The truth is a matter of perspective.

As for what she hopes viewers get out of the series, here is some of what Cooke had to say to Elle UK — a statement that does make us think that a season 2 is possible:

“I hope there are cliffhangers and moments that leave them aghast and I hope they think it is just as juicy and entertaining as I found being a part of it.”

If you do want more of the series to happen, the best advice that we can give here is that you watch the remainder of the season — and then also tell your friends to do the same. The quicker that this happens, the better off everyone involved is going to ultimately be.

