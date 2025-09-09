The Last of Us season 3 premiere date: September 2025 update

With us now into September 2025, are we closer to getting more news on The Last of Us season 3? At this point, it feels fair to wonder that. The second season has been done for a little while now and beyond that, there are at least some things we’ve come to know already about the future.

For starters, Craig Mazin is now the sole showrunner on the video-game adaptation, meaning that everything as we move forward is going to have a clearer vision. Also, the story will shift slightly to be told more from Abby’s point of view. That may not be the case forever, but we are going to get a larger Kaitlyn Dever spotlight than ever before.

Now, of course, is where we have to share some of the bad news: If you were wanting more news sooner rather than later on season 3, you are going to be disappointed. What is the reason for that? Well, for starters, blame the fact that HBO is one of those networks that feels no real pressure to rush shows along. They have never been in a position to do that before, and we certainly do not think that they are going to do so here, either. The earliest we would anticipate the third season being ready is 2027, so there are not going to be too many announcements in the immediate future. After all, there is no precise word on when filming will begin!

If there is any sliver of good news to share at the moment, it is simply this: We do tend to think that there won’t be as many delays this time around between seasons. After all, remember for a moment that there are no industry strikes like there was after season 2.

