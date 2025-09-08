SWAT Exiles spin-off will feature Jay Harrington, Patrick St. Esprit

For whose wondering if Shemar Moore would be the only original cast member in the SWAT Exiles spin-off, we now have some sort of answer.

According to a new report coming in right now from Variety, Jay Harrington and Patrick St. Esprit are both slated to appear over the course of the pilot episode as Deacon and Hicks. These roles are being billed right now as guest spots, so we don’t view this right now as a situation where they will be around full-time. Yet, it certainly opens the door for some other appearances depending on the story and the actors’ availability.

There are still a number of things that are unusual about the spin-off, which is being billed right now as a ten-episode series. It still does not have a network or streaming service attached to it, but we’re sure studio Sony will figure that out in due time.

If you have not heard much about what the actual story is going to be here, we recommend you check out the logline:

“After a high-profile mission goes sideways, Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson (Moore) is pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental SWAT unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits. Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is.”

The idea of this feels interesting enough and in the end, we just hope that there is closure for all the characters from the original baked in here somewhere. Heck, there are still some from the OG SWAT that departed that show far too early for our liking!

