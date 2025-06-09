SWAT Exiles: Studio exec on former stars joining Shemar Moore

We know that we’ve had a chance to hear a few isolated things at this point about the upcoming SWAT Exiles spin-off. However, there are many questions that remain.

Here is what has been confirmed at present — Sony is making the ten-episode show independently and plan to sell it all over the world. Shemar Moore is back as Hondo, but no one else is the cast of the CBS show is currently on board. Could that change? Potentially, and it is something that the studio is actively thinking.

Speaking (per Deadline) while at the Banff TV Festival, Keith LeGoy, Chairman, Sony Pictures Television had the following to say about the original cast, and then also the hopes that some could come back:

There is a S.W.A.T family and that family is important. We would love to have other family members involved in some way, whether it’s all of them all of the time, some of them some of the time, or something in between. That’s something that we are still figuring out…

Our feeling is that one or two may potentially come back, but we are not optimistic about it being something more than in a smaller capacity. Hopefully some more announcements come out here by the end of the year. We recognize that one of the purposes behind Exiles was to keep a lot of the same crew employed and by virtue of that, we do not think that there is going to be some super-long wait to actually see a lot of these episodes arrive. We’re just keeping that in mind here as we move forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

