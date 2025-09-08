True Detective season 5 premiere date: September 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about True Detective season 5 between now and the end of September? Of course, there is so much to wonder about now, largely because some details have started to trickle in now when it comes to what lies ahead.

First and foremost here, let’s just start things off by noting that the rumor mill has gone into overdrive lately, mostly on the strength that Nicolas Cage could be coming on board as the star of the new season. We’ve heard already that showrunner Issa Lopez is looking to set things in Queens, meaning that we are very far away from the remote Alaska setting that we saw for season 4. HBO has already indicated that unfortunately, we are going to be waiting until 2027 to see the series back. In other words, nobody is really looking to rush anything along.

So what are the chances that we hear anything more about season 5 this month? They are still low, mostly because the only stories we could imagine hearing are 1) those related to casting or 2) more on a filming window. Our general feeling at this point is that cameras will start rolling next year, mostly because there is no real reason at this point for anyone to start sooner. Why would you unless there is some very-specific reason to do so? We just do not see that for the time being.

Given that season 4 marked a real creative resurgence for the anthology series, our general feeling is that it is better to wait for the series to be perfect. Also, HBO has so many other hits on their schedule, they likely see no real reason to rush anything along.

