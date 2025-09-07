The Marlow Murder Club season 2 episode 4: A serial killer?

As we get prepared to see The Marlow Murder Club season 2 episode 4 on PBS next week, do you want to learn more on what’s next?

It may go without saying but first and foremost, let’s just start off here by saying that we love episodes of this / any other murder show where it feels like the stakes are a little bit higher. With this installment, for example, you could see that in the form of a case that suggests that a repeat attacker could be out there. How are some of the women going to react to this? There’s a chance that it will lead to re-opening an old investigation, or at least questioning some of their own past actions. This episode could have a lot of emotional reckoning, but also some serious intensity that comes from just how dramatic the stakes here are.

Below, you can see the full The Marlow Murder Club season 2 episode 4 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

Following the discovery of a skeleton on Linnet Close, the police focus intensifies. Is the new body a coincidence or could the person responsible for Louis Oldham’s death have struck before? When details emerge about the skeleton’s identity, Judith, Suzie and Becks realize that their investigation may have been looking in the wrong direction…

If there is one more thing that is worth noting at this point, it is rather simple: There are only three more episodes left this season! In general, we tend to think this means that there are going to be a lot of exciting things ahead, and that the tension will get higher for almost every character the rest of the way. Why wouldn’t it?

For those who have not heard, production is already underway for a season 3 of the series — just in cases you needed to have even more hope when it comes to the future.

