Australian Survivor: Australia vs. the World finale: Who won?

Going into the finale for Australian Survivor: Australia vs. the World, we had a good sense as to what was going to happen. After all, Parvati Shallow had dominated much of the season, whether it be thanks to an idol or an advantage. She also had a number of people at her beck and call throughout the game, and then also a good friend in Cirie Fields who she made sure she prioritized at every turn.

Ultimately, Cirie had a great chance of making it to her first-ever finale, but was stopped just short due to a fire-making competition. However, she did cast one of many pivotal votes for Parvati to become the third American player to win two separate seasons of the show. Luke received one vote in the final three, whereas Janine did not receive any.

In the end, we do think you can start to have a discussion that Parvati is the greatest player ever now — or at least she is right there with Tony and Sandra. In some ways, her resume is even stronger. She has managed to make the merge in every season other than Winners at War, where she fell victim to a tribe swap at an inopportune time. She has made it to the final three on three separate occasions, and you can easily argue that she should have beaten Sandra in Heroes vs. Villains. She is a rare player with a strategic, social, and physical game.

We do think that there’s a great case that this is, alas, her swan song from competing in this franchise. After all, this is her going out on a high note, competing on a season with dominant players from across the entire world. She also did this with a huge target on her back. Other than Tony, she was easily the biggest threat from the start.

