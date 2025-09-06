Australian Survivor: Australia vs. the World 2: Will it happen?

Given that this weekend marks the finale of Australian Survivor: Australia vs. the World — with that, why not look ahead?

For those unaware, we do know that there is already another season of the flagship show in the world, one that has already come under some controversy. After all, host

So what about the odds of an Australian Survivor: Australia vs. the World 2 down the road? A lot will depend on how 10 in Australia navigates the post-JLP backlash and also how they view the performance of the season we’ve had this summer / fall. We tend to think personally that it is an overwhelming success since you’ve gotten attention from all over the world — personally, we just wish other Australian seasons were readily accessible for American audiences. In recent years, you can argue that it is even a superior product.

Getting another season of this format really just comes down to getting the right cast on board. It is hard on some level given that you used a lot of iconic players this time. However, we do think that there are people like Hayley, Feras, and Myles from the Australian show who would be fun to watch compete against other people. There are also US icons like Boston Rob, Kim Spradlin, Natalie Anderson, Rupert Boneham, Kelley Wentworth, Jeremy Collins, or others you could bring on board. We also think this could be a way to get people back like Amanda Kimmel or Yul Kwon, who sometimes get overlooked.

We do hope that more of this happens — or, a US season with some Australians on board. It really just feels like this is a chance to make the entire community go global in a way that we have not seen before. We will have to wait and see what the future holds but for now, we’re just crossing our fingers and hoping for the best.

Do you want to see an Australian Survivor: Australia vs. the World season 2?

