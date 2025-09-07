Dancing with the Stars 34: Who is the pre-show favorite?

We are just a little over one week from the Dancing with the Stars 34 premiere on ABC. With that in mind, let’s raise a big question: Who is the actual favorite to win the whole thing?

Well, we will start things off here by saying that this is a really hard one to call for a number of different reasons. After all, the person arguably with the most experience in the cast is Hilaria Baldwin, but she may be the most polarizing. Meanwhile, Lauren Jauregui has experience learning choreography thanks to Fifth Harmony, but she also joined later than the rest of the cast.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other reality TV updates!

If we had to look at three people to watch at present, it would be the following:

Jordan Chiles – While gymnasts do not always win, they do have a tendency to go far the majority of the time. Why would this season be any different? It is a really fair thing to wonder about at this point.

Dylan Efron – He’s got an outstanding partner in Daniella, a super-famous brother, and just won a major reality television show in The Traitors. We do think that he’s going to be really good at this and super likable to fans.

Robert Irwin – His sister won the show! Also, we know that he is going to be likable and extremely charismatic on the dance floor.

As for some fan favorites, we do tend to think that both Andy Richter and Danielle Fishel could be around for a long time, regardless of if they are the best dancers or not. They are honestly two of the people who we really watch the show for the majority of the time.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts entering the Dancing with the Stars premiere

Who do you want to see win Dancing with the Stars 34 going into the premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







