Dancing with the Stars 34: Lauren Jauregui joined last minute

Today the cast was officially unveiled for Dancing with the Stars season 34 and with that, let’s get into the curious case of Lauren Jauregui for a minute!

After all, there is a chance that you saw the Fifth Harmony member in the official cast reveal; yet, at the same time, she does not have promotional photos like all of the other celebrities and their pro partners. The reason for that was noted by the singer herself, as she literally just found out days before that she was going to be on the series! (Ironically, this comes shortly after Fifth Harmony reunited as a four-person group during a Jonas Brothers concert.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other reality TV coverage!

So what did Lauren (and her partner Brandon Armstrong) come on board last-minute? Well, it could be a situation like Jenn Tran last season, where it was decided that she was a good last-minute add for the cast. Of course, it is also possible that someone else dropped out and she came on board as a replacement.

While we do think joining late can come with some disadvantages, at the same time she does at least have some experience performing and learning some sort of choreography. She is also far from the first member of Fifth Harmony to step into the ballroom, so she can rely on her bandmates to get a little bit more advice about competing here.

We know that the new season is going to premiere at some point in the next couple of weeks; let’s just hope that we get to see some fantastic and fun routines before too long.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on Dancing with the Stars, including the full season 34 cast

Are you rooting for Lauren to do well Dancing with the Stars season 34?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some other updates that you will not want to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







