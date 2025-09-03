Dancing with the Stars 34 cast: Danielle Fishel, Dylan Efron, more

Today the cast of Dancing with the Stars season 34 was officially unveiled at ABC, and there are reasons aplenty for excitement now!

Is it true that every season has a few people you may not be familiar with? Sure, but this time around, we’ve got a good group. Sure, there may be people who are not watching The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, but you have in here everyone from Steve Irwin’s son to a former NBA star to a gold medal gymnast to a legendary late-night sidekick. There is a little bit of something for everyone!

Take a look below to see everyone taking part here:

From “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Jen Affleck with partner Jan Ravnik

Author and wellness influencer Hilaria Baldwin and partner Gleb Savchenko

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles with partner Ezra Sosa

NBA All-Star Baron Davis with partner Britt Stewart

Social media personality Alix Earle with partner Val Chmerkovskiy

Social media and reality TV star Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach

Actor and musician Corey Feldman with partner Jenna Johnson

“Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel with partner Pasha Pashkov

Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix with partner Alan Bersten

From “Pentatonix,” GRAMMY® winner Scott Hoying with partner Rylee Arnold

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin with partner Witney Carson

From “Fifth Harmony,” Lauren Jauregui with partner Brandon Armstrong

From “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Whitney Leavitt with partner Mark Ballas

Comedian Andy Richter with partner Emma Slater

So who are the early favorites? We tend to think that Irwin has a huge audience, especially since his older sister Bindi has already won. Chiles joins a long list of great gymnasts who have done this show, and she is most likely a safe bet to go far. We’d love to see Fishel do well, especially since Boy Meets World is one of those shows where every single person out there has some nostalgia towards it.

What do you most want to see from Dancing with the Stars season 34?

Do you like the cast in its current form? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

