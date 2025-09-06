Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, September 6, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Given all of the changes that have been out there around the sketch show over the past couple of weeks, it is easy to take this as a sign that more will be coming soon.

So is this where we have some good news to share? We wish that was possible — unfortunately, that is not actually the case here. There is no new installment tonight, with the reason being that we are still weeks away from the October 4 premiere of the show. It is still a consolation that we are now less than a month from seeing it back, and we know now that there are going to be some new faces after a handful of sad exits.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV content right now!

So would it be nice to be able to make some big predictions for the premiere today? You better believe it! However, at the same time, the news cycle changes so rapidly and because of that, it feels rather silly to even consider the possibility that some sketches are locked in. The most important thing is simply that the show continues to have a unique angle on a lot of current events.

Also, if there is one piece of advice that we would give the show, it is simply this: Allow your new cast members a chance to shine! Don’t give all of your impressions to celebrities just for a quick headline or two. We want to see more opportunities where these cast members are going to collectively come out and deliver the goods. Hopefully that happens and beyond that, we also hope that we learn about the first host sooner rather than later.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live right now

What do you most want to see when Saturday Night Live does return to NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







