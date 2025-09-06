Mare of Easttown season 2: Show EP talks possibility

Given that Task is premiering this weekend on HBO, doesn’t it makes sense to wonder about a Mare of Easttown season 2? The two series do have a little bit of connective tissue, and it comes down to executive producer Brad Ingelsby.

Before Task even came about, we know that there were questions surrounding whether or not more would happen … and that does remain. The Kate Winslet series does remain popular and within that, we tend to think that the door is at least partially open for us to see more. Whether or not this happens, though, is very much up to Ingelsby and the entire team.

Speaking to Deadline recently, the writer-producer did at least indicate that he would love working with that cast again on more story:

Well I love Mare. I can say that it’s one of the most enjoyable characters to write. I love Lori too. Lori to me is so amazing, and that’s Julianne. I saw her in a movie called Tully when I was really young, and I was like, who is this actress? She just has something so honest about her. Look, I love the idea of doing Mare and I like the idea of doing Mare years later, because it’s more believable that another case could go in this small town.

Ultimately, we look at the idea of more of this show as something rather similar to what we saw with another show in Big Little Lies — though in that case the next season may be at least slightly further along. We imagine that there is a creative interest but, as is often the case with all things TV, there are a lot of different variables that go into it. You need the schedules to align and for HBO to be interested. We do know they can be rather choosy.

