Y: Marshals: See first teaser for Luke Grimes’ Yellowstone spin-off

We do recognize at this point that Y: Marshals is not going to be premiering on CBS until we get around to midseason. With that being said, why not set the stage further?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the first teaser promo for the spin-off that sets the stage further for what is coming up, one that indicates that Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) is going to be embarking on some sort of new journey. As for what that journey looks like, let’s just say that we are going to be something both familiar and new at the same exact time. We do still wonder how the show manages to explain why Kayce joined the Marshals in the first place, mostly due to the fact that he seemed to be stepping away from all of this at the end of Yellowstone.

While we know that Marshals is coming in the new year, it is far from the only part of the extended universe on the way here. After all, remember that we’ve also got coming up The Madison, a show that has already filmed the entirety of its first season. Beyond that, there is another spin-off coming in The Dutton Ranch that has already revealed some of its cast including Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser. We know already that this is the show that a lot of people are looking forward to the most, and we just hope that it will live up to all the hype that we have for it already.

Expect more in the way of exact premiere dates later this year for some of these shows; anything else would feel like a surprise.

