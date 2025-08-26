Yellowstone spin-off Y: Marshals adds Mo, Rainwater, more

The full cast of the Yellowstone spin-off Y: Marshals is taking shape, and it includes some very important people from the franchise.

According to a new report from Deadline, Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater), Mo Brings Plenty (Mo), and Brecken Merrill (Tate) have all been brought in as series regulars. Meanwhile, they are being joined by new cast members Arielle Kebbel (The Vampire Diaries), Tatanka Means, and Ash Santos. Brett Cullen, meanwhile, will be recurring. Luke Grimes has been confirmed for a while now, and he will be joined by Logan Marshall-Green, who is coming off a recurring role in And Just Like That season 3.

If you look below, you can get some more details all about what lies ahead:

In Y: Marshals, with the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Kayce Dutton (Grimes) joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.

Now, there is still one huge question that we’re left to wonder about here: Where in the world is Monica? Kelsey Asbille has not been confirmed as a major part of the series yet and at this point, it would be strange to not have her around. Also, she is an important bridge at this point between the Native American community and the Dutton family. Hopefully, something more on that is going to be revealed in the next several months.

In general, Y: Marshals is going to be premiering at some point early next year; we expect a lot more to be revealed here in the weeks and months ahead.

What do you want to see on the Yellowstone spin-off Y: Marshals?

