Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7: Going back?

Next week on Starz, we are going to have a chance to dive into Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7. What more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, it appears as though we are getting a story here that actually brings a lot of parts of the narrative full-circle, whether it be love, hopeless, and of course time-travel. Characters are questioned regarding their identity, and the entirety of Clan MacKenzie is in great danger. A part of our intrigue with a show like this remains how you can inject drama into something that already has a clear ending — we know what happens to a lot of characters already because of the events of the flagship show! Yet, the producers have found a way to make things work here, and we are curious to learn where it all goes moving forward.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

If you look below, you can see the full Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

Lord Lovat goes to extreme lengths to fulfill a prophecy. Dougal attends a clandestine meeting that could spell political disaster for the MacKenzies.

One of the crazier things to still fathom here to us is that we’re already as far into the season as we are. Where in the world did the time go? How are we this close to the finale? We’d love to get a few more surprises before things wrap up, but it does remain hard to imagine that they are ever going to top the crazy stuff that we saw at the start of this season with Claire’s parents in the first place.

You can watch the preview for the next episode now here.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to the Outlander: Blood of My Blood renewal right now

What do you most want to see moving into Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







