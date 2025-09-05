Is Uma Thurman leaving Dexter: Resurrection, Charley Brown?

Is Uma Thurman leaving Dexter: Resurrection for good following the season 1 finale? At this point, we totally understand the question!

Consider what we saw over the course of episode 10, one where Charley managed to get away with her mother, free finally from the employ of Leon Prater — who Dexter killed on his table. It was never indicated that Thurman would be around for more than a season. However, at the same time, she knows everything there is to know about Dexter at this point. Typically in this franchise, that is a recipe for disaster. There are only a few surviving characters that have made it.

For now, little has been said regarding Thurman’s future but for the time being, we do tend to think the door is at least open. The real problem here is trying to just figure out how in the world you make the story make a modicum of sense here. Remember that we are talking about a character who has what she wants now in her mother, and we tend to think she has no reason to revisit this part of her past. Even though she has killed, she did so at the behest of Prater. We’re not sure that Dexter is going to be rushing to murder her for that reason.

At this point, we tend to think that Resurrection has some other priorities — including dealing with a lot of the characters who are currently a part of the cast. There are also some other threads for a possible season 2 that were introduced, whether it be the New York Ripper or Dexter getting a hold of a lot of the files, including one with Al’s name on it.

Are you bummed that Uma Thurman is leaving Dexter: Resurrection following the season 1 finale?

