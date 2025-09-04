The White Lotus season 4 setting reportedly revealed

Even though we are most likely waiting a while to see The White Lotus season 4 arrive on HBO, we still have good news now. After all, it seems like the Mike White anthology is officially heading to France!

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the series is eyeing the country as its setting for the upcoming season, though there are a few possible destinations for it. After all, this is a show that works with various Four Seasons resorts for locations, and there are multiple luxury hotels in the country. There is one close to Cannes in the French Riviera, one in the French Alps, and then also one located right in the middle of Paris.

So what makes the most sense at present? With the information that we have at present, it feels the most logical to assume that the series is going to be heading to the Riviera, mostly because this is an era that is associated with glamor, money, and also beautiful visuals. While the idea of a cold-weather season is exciting, we’ve yet to see anything that confirms that White is interested in telling a story in that particular setting.

As cool as it may be to know about the setting right now, we also have to point out here that we are still going to be waiting a really long time to see what’s next. After all, remember for a moment here that there is no cast as of yet and at this point, we’d be surprised if the show films before the new year. Odds are, we are looking at a series that is coming back at some point in 2027.

