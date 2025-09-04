Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 10 video: The escape plan

In just a matter of hours, you are going to be seeing Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 10 — the big finale is around the corner! Are you ready for what is to come?

If there is one thing that we can say with confidence entering the installment tonight, it is simply that we’re going to have some sort of chaotic showdown — and why wouldn’t we? Dexter Morgan is stuck seemingly within Prater’s estate, and what makes it all the more complicated is that the longer he is in there, the worse it is presumably for society. Prater just killed Batista and clearly enjoyed it. That spells trouble for pretty much everyone he comes across from here on out.

Over at Collider now, you can see a sneak peek for what lies ahead here, one that features Dexter (with the help of Harry) doing whatever he can to figure out an escape. In between this and Prater’s police gala, it actually does feel like a lot of the finale is going to be concentrated on just a tiny handful of things — which is certainly exciting when it comes to the story concentrating in.

Is there a chance at a cliffhanger at the end of the episode? While there is no season 2 as of yet, it feels like there is a legitimately good chance for that to be the case. Our advice, at least for the time being, is to go ahead and prepare for something like that — even though we should go ahead and note that not every season ends in that sort of manner. Sometimes with this franchise, there is at least an element of closure.

