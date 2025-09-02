Dexter: Resurrection video: Michael C. Hall more on Angel’s demise

We are now days removed from this past Dexter: Resurrection episode, but we do not blame anyone who still feels that pit in your stomach.

After all, how can you not be sad when we have lost Angel Batista from the picture? We are talking here about one of the most iconic players in the history of the series, and someone who became a really powerful foil for Dexter over the course of the past few weeks. With him gone, just who out there is going to be able to stop Dexter in his tracks? There are a few different possibilities out there, whether it be Quinn, Masuka, or Angela … but few have the same level of history.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a video that features Michael C. Hall, David Zayas, and others react to what transpired over the course of episode 8. We know that Zayas worked with the cast and crew for a rather long time, and that makes this especially somber. Then again, the actor knew heading into the season that this would be his swan song, so there really was not all that much of a surprise there.

So as we do look more towards the future here, there is a major question that is worth thinking about at present: How will Harrison react to Batista’s death? It was one thing for him to accept his father killing bad people. It is another thing altogether when he is responsible for the life of someone who did not fit his code. Sure, he did not kill him directly, but how much does this really matter?

What do you think Dexter: Resurrection is going to look like without Angel Batista?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

