Dancing with the Stars 34: Where is Sasha Farber?

Every season with Dancing with the Stars, there are often pros who are new to the competition. At the same time, there are also some who are MIA. For season 34 in particular, we are talking about Sasha Farber in particular.

While Farber has not been on every single season of the ballroom competition since debuting with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, he has participated in many — and also seems to have a great relationship with almost everyone he’s partnered with over the years. Last season he and former Bachelorette Jenn Tran were a last-minute addition to the series, and ended up being one of the most popular pairs. (The two were also attached to romance rumors for a rather long time.)

So what does Sasha have to say about being left out? Speaking in a new interview with E! News, here is what he had to say — and it is overwhelmingly positive:

“I’m very excited for the new cast and celebrities!!! … It’s going to be an epic season and I’m very grateful for all the fans’ support and love.”

Ultimately, Sasha being gone right now does not mean he is gone forever, as we have certainly seen a number of pros come back after missing a season. Also, there’s still a chance that he could turn up at some point here and there. One of the great things about this show is that there are a lot of fans who have been around for decades now, and they form attachments to the pros — in some cases, they are even more famous than their celebrity partners at this point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

