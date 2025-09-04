The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 spoilers: Hot dogs?

As some of you may know at this point, we are mere days away from seeing The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 premiere. So what is going to be front and center for the story coming up?

First and foremost, here is a reminder that the setting for the Norman Reedus – Melissa McBride series is going to change. Things are going to be moving now to Spain, where Daryl and Carol are going to do what they can in order to find their way home. In the process of that, it seems like a chance that they will rely on little comforts to get them by. Does that include … hot dogs? It does appear that way!

Speaking in a new interview right now to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what showrunner David Zabel had to say:

“Hot dogs are important in season 3 … They represent sustenance, they represent nourishment, and they represent the United States of America to some extent. And the idea of home. So that becomes kind of a funny stand in between Daryl and Carol, because this can of hot dogs becomes an important prop for them that symbolizes the time when they feel they’ll be on their way home.”

Ultimately, is this going to be the most notable food-related symbol that we’ve seen in the franchise since Carl with the pudding? At this point, it certainly seems that way. We are hoping for a lot of action and drama on the season, but also some significant movement as well towards the main story. We do think that Daryl and Carol have enough resolve to continue their journey. If they were going to stay somewhere, 100% they would have done it in France.

