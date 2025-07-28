The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 spoilers: New challenges

Later this year we are going to have a chance to dive head-first into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 over on AMC. Now that we’ve said that, let’s dive into the next all-important question: What are some of the big stories going to be?

In terms of the setting, it has already been confirmed that we are going to be spending more time in Spain moving forward after seasons 1 and 2 were in France. Daryl and Carol are still traveling with the goal of getting back home but as they’ve come to know over time, doing so will not be that easy.

In speaking on this a little bit further in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what showrunner David Zabel had to say:

“It’s another situation where it’s a community that kind of needs Daryl and Carol, but Daryl and Carol also need the community’s help to continue trying to do what they’re trying to do, which is trying to get home … They become wrapped up in each other, these two stories. And Spain has all these things that are totally different from France.”

Do we think that we’re going to eventually see the two leave and get back home? In theory sure, but we don’t think it is going to happen right away! We also are still hoping that there are some ways in which the show is going to honor what we saw in France beyond just Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride’s characters — if it was not obvious already, we are still salty over what happened to Isabelle. She may have been one of the better additions to this universe in quite some time.

