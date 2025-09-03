Bel-Air season 4 premiere date revealed at Peacock

For those who have not heard as of yet, Bel-Air season 4 is going to be the final one for the show at Peacock. That alone is bittersweet. However, there is no denying that a show lasting for this long in an era of cancellations is still worth celebrating … and we are happy to do that here!

With this, let’s just note now that November 24 is when the remaining episodes are going to arrive. This will be the story of senior year for Will, and he has to figure out both his present and future. Meanwhile, a lot of characters are moving forward and trying to better understand where they are in their lives.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

Want to learn more now on what is ahead? Then check out the official season 4 logline below:

In season four of Peacock’s “Bel-Air,” Will tries to balance the fun and excitement of senior year with the expectations that have brought him to this moment. Carlton tests his own resolve as he deals with the fallout of some very big decisions that could threaten his future. Together, both boys will help each other through this pivotal time in their lives. An unexpected power shift will threaten the brotherhood between Phil and Geoffrey, whose loyalties to the Banks family will be tested. Viv struggles with reinventing herself as she looks at motherhood from a different perspective. It’s Ashley’s freshman year in high school and she’s working through a rebellious phase but quickly learns that the status quo may no longer serve her. Hilary goes on a journey of self-exploration.

While this is a series that has featured its fair share of drama over the years, there is no real denying our hope that we get some sort of hopeful ending. After all, hasn’t this been a series with that aspirational quality from the beginning?

What are you most eager to see entering Bel-Air season 4?

Are you sad that this is the final season of the show? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







