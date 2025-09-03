Reacher season 4 premiere date: A September 2025 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn more about Reacher season 4 between now and the end of September? Of course, we still recognize the enthusiasm. There are few action series out there that do it quite like this one, and it is our feeling that people would want nothing more than to see it back soon.

Unfortunately … well, this is where we’ve got some bad news to report.

First and foremost, let’s just start things off here by noting that we just had season 3 premiere in February, and that in itself should be a good clue that we are not going to be getting the fourth season for a rather long time. If we’re lucky, we are going to have a chance to see it late next year, but even that is not confirmed! Don’t be surprised if we are stuck waiting until January or February 2027.

Why that long? A lot is going to be tied to what Prime Video wants to do when it comes to the spin-off all about Neagley, which finished filming a little way back. They may use it the same way that The Boys franchise is using Gen V, where we get seasons in alternating years to keep the franchise fresh for as long as possible. We recognize that appeal for them doing that, even if it may be frustrating for fans to have to wait that long.

If there is one thing that we can say in the interim here, it’s rather simple: Alan Ritchson ahs been filming season 4 for a while now and based on some of the hype he’s shared on social media, this could be one of the most exciting batch of episodes yet.

