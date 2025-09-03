Tomb Raider series casts Sophie Turner as Lara Croft

After weeks upon weeks of speculation, it is now official: Sophie Turner is poised to be Lara Croft form the Prime video – Tomb Raider series.

Is this the right fit? That is something that is to be determined, but there are plenty of reasons for excitement here. For starters, Prime Video has taken their time with this project, which hails from Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Turner has a resume that dates back to being Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, and you also have a co-showrunner coming on board in Chad Hodge who has done entertaining television in the past like Good Behavior on TNT.

In a statement per The Hollywood Reporter, here is Waller-Bridge had to say about this new addition:

“I’m so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team … It’s not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving. Everyone on board is wildly passionate about Lara and are all as outrageous, brave, and hilarious as she is. Get your artifacts out — Croft is coming.”

Meanwhile, Turner herself added the following:

“I am thrilled beyond measure to be playing Lara Croft. She’s such an iconic character, who means so much to so many — and I am giving everything I’ve got. They’re massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands. I can’t wait for you all to see what we have cooking.”

We do think the goal with a show like this should be combining action, drama, and a little bit of humor — embrace the games while also bringing your own spirit. The Fallout show right now feels like the right roadmap to follow.

