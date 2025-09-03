Alien: Earth season 1 episode 6: Prepare for ‘The Fly’

Next week on Alien: Earth season 1 episode 6, we are going to get a story that is titled “The Fly.” Does that make anyone else out there think of Breaking Bad?

Well, if you are wondering at this point what the story is going to be moving forward, it is likely to be tied more to the present and less to the past. We hope that this means that Wendy and some other characters at Neverland have a lot to do, especially as they find themselves more entrenched in a battle of wits.

Below, you can check out the full Alien: Earth season 1 episode 6 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

Tensions rise as powerful enemies confront each other, a dangerous plan unfolds, and curiosity leads to deadly consequences.

The crazy thing at this point is just acknowledging that we’ve already made it past the halfway point of the story and there are only three more stories left the rest of the way. Who can say how much action and drama there is going to be in these? We know already that creator Noah Hawley is looking to do more seasons of the show, so we hardly think that every single loose end is going to be tied up. The question is just what sort of cliffhangers still are going to be left to linger.

Do we wish that FX released more specific information on these episodes in advance? Sure but, at the same time, that is clearly not in the cards. We just have to take whatever we can possibly get here.

What do you most want to see moving into Alien: Earth season 1 episode 6?

Do you think we are going to see a larger focus on Wendy and Boy here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

