IT: Welcome to Derry premiere date revealed at HBO

It has been a long time coming but at this point, we are finally happy to know one thing: When IT: Welcome to Derry is going to air.

Today, the folks at HBO confirmed that on Sunday, October 26, you are going to see the horror prequel on the air. If you have not seen the logline before now, here it is:

Set in the world of Stephen King’s “IT” universe, IT: WELCOME TO DERRY is based on King’s “IT” novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films “IT” and “IT Chapter Two.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score further TV reactions and reviews!

The cast for the nine-episode series includes the likes of Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Bill Skarsgård, who is of course portraying a pretty iconic part. We know that just on the basis of the franchise alone, the expectations are going to be sky-high for this. We do think there’s a chance that the story can live up to it, mostly because of the presence of one party front and center: HBO. This is a network that does not air things unless they are confident in the overall quality. Go ahead and consider this a major sign of optimism entering the premiere.

While there have been a small handful of mysteries teasers out there for Welcome to Derry so far, we are still waiting for one that does a good chance of actually setting the stage for the actual story. Other than the location and the vibes, there are a lot of questions that do still need to be answered here in totality.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to IT: Welcome to Derry right now

What do you most want to see moving into IT: Welcome to Derry when it arrives on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates as we continue to move forward.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







