IT: Welcome to Derry season 1: New trailer spotlights the town

We know that at this particular moment in time, HBO is being rather cagey when it comes to IT: Welcome to Derry. There is a premiere date slated for October, but there are no exact details as of yet. We know that this is a prequel series but beyond that, a lot of specific plot details remain under wraps!

Yet, the network has at least shared a new teaser, one that gives you at least a better sense of the world that these characters are going to inhabit.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a preview that does at least work to give you a sense of the community, but also the main cast members. Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Bill Skarsgård are all going to be a part of this, and there are a handful of names that you should be familiar with from other projects. Remar, for example, is very much a part of Dexter: Resurrection this summer.

There are nine episodes coming for Welcome to Derry, and that alone should be a good reminder that there is going to be a good opportunity to let a lot of people grow and develop here over time. Sure, there are going to be some horror elements here — how can there not be given the Stephen King source material? Yet, things are certainly going to be paced differently here than they would be for a feature film, which has the luxury of being able to get to a certain point a little bit faster.

Given the years that we have been hearing about this project, at this point we really just want it to live up to the hype.

