9-1-1 season 9 spoilers: Show EP on major themes

As many of you may be aware at this point, 9-1-1 season 9 is coming to ABC this fall and of course, there is quite a bit to think about! This season is going to contain some of the same action and drama that we’ve seen over the years, but there could be some other elements here, as well.

To be specific, moving forward from Bobby’s death will continue to be a part of the story. Not all of it will be sad, but there is still a sentiment there that people are trying to figure out their lives. How do you move forward after such a shift? Also, are there relationships that are going to be harder to navigate?

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Tim Minear indicates that there is a particular way the story will be explored moving forward:

“… We’re not coming back into a wake … It was important for us that this didn’t become ‘9-1-1: The Season of Perpetual Mourning,’ but it is kind of ‘9-1-1: The Season of Perpetual Grappling.’ When one piece as pivotal as Bobby is taken away, everything shifts: partnerships change, roles change, and people have to discover something within themselves that maybe they didn’t know they had. And that really is a major theme of the first part of the season.”

This suggests that there will be potentially a new energy in the second half but in the meantime, there is some emotional stuff coming. We recognize that the 118 needs a new Captain, and that will be at least one part of the story.

One other thing to consider here? Well, there is a good chance that a crossover will happen with the Nashville spin-off at some point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

