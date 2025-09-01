Unforgotten season 6 episode 3 spoilers:

Next week on PBS, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into Unforgotten season 6 episode 3 — so what will it look like?

First and foremost, let’s just issue another reminder that this is a show that loves its new wrinkles and chaos … and we’re going to see it all over again here. This episode in particular is going to be about making connections, note that this is that much of a shock. We are eager to see what the story looks like, but also if there are new motives that are about to be found when it comes to some of the suspects.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, go ahead and check out the full Unforgotten season 6 episode 3 synopsis below:

The team discover Gerry’s nationalist views, his connections to the suspects, and his violent streak. Jess reaches out to her sister, as Leanne and Sunny’s friendship evolves.

If there is one crazy thing to consider here, we are pretty much a third of the way through the season. From here on out, the goal has to be to simply make things bigger and crazier as we move forward. This is a show that has delivered so many good stuff already, so how can it improve and evolved from here?

Amidst all the crazy storylines that we’ve had a chance to see here, we are eager to see the Leanne – Sunny friendship. After all, this is a chance to be the calm amidst the larger storm — and everything could prove maddening the rest of the way. Or, at the very least, let’s hope so.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Unforgotten

What do you most want to see moving into Unforgotten season 6 episode 3 when it arrives?

Have any huge predictions? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more as we go through the remainder of this overall season.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







