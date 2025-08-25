Unforgotten season 6 episode 2 spoilers: The next step

Following the events of tonight’s big Unforgotten season 6 premiere, why not go ahead and look more towards the future?

Before we dive too much into the details, let’s just start off here by noting that for this season, we are not going to see the series deviate much from its roots — and why would they, given that what they have done so far has worked so well?

First and foremost, here is what you can expect from this chapter of the show:

Season 6 of UNFORGOTTEN once again examines the lives of a disparate group of people linked to a cold case. We follow DCI Jess James, DI Sunny Khan, and their team as they uncover the truth behind a dismembered body found in Whitney Marsh.

Now, as for what lies ahead, the synopsis below does a good job of making that pretty darn clear:

Jess, Sunny and the team investigate Gerry Cooper’s life and criminal record, making contact with his widow, Juliet. Darker layers to the suspects’ lives are revealed.

In the end, we do tend to think that Jess and Sunny have their work cut out for them this season; by virtue of that, what they go through here is going to be a process. It’s best to be patient as we see how a lot of the various layers of the case unfold. If we are lucky, of course we are going to be getting eventually to some sort of shocking outcome by the end! How could we want anything less at this point? (The simplest answer is that we really can’t.)

Also, here is a reminder that this season is only going to run for six episodes. By virtue of that, it feels easy to say that every single part of this is going to move pretty darn fast.

