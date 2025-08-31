The Marlow Murder Club season 4 episode 3: A neighborhood mystery

Next week on PBS, you are going to have a chance to see The Marlow Murder Club season 4 episode 3. What can you expect?

Well, first and foremost, here is a reminder that we are already a third of the way through this season. How did we get there so fast? That is crazy but in general, we do tend to think that this show likes to save some of the best stuff for last … or at least we hope.

If you look below, you can see the full The Marlow Murder Club season 4 episode 3 synopsis with some more insight on what is ahead:

Linnet Close: where lawns are pristine, fences are freshly painted… And in the middle of the street lies a dead body. It’s soon discovered the victim had no connection to the neighborhood, the residents or even Marlow. The case draws the attention of Judith, Becks and Suzie, who soon begin peeling back the layers of suburban perfection and digging beneath the petty day-to-day squabbles of neighbors.

What we love about this story, first and foremost, is that you’ve actually got a pair of different mysteries in one. First and foremost, you have the murder itself. However, there is another layer to think about here: How did the body get there? If they have no connection to the community, it could speak to some sort of larger conspiracy … and that is a pretty crazy idea in itself. We just hope that the outcome here is worth the wait, and we have a chance to get a few different twists and turns that nobody is really going to expect in the end. If your jaw is on the floor, mission accomplished.

