is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 8/31?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We hardly blame anyone who wants more of the show at this point. It has been weeks since a new episode has aired, though we did get a digital exclusive during that span that was amusing and centered around a bizarre form of e-commerce.

Now, however, we do have to come in here to, once more, share a little bit of bad news: The late-night show remains off the air. There is no new episode tonight, with the main reason for that being that this is Labor Day weekend! For a lot of people out there, today is really just a second Saturday and with that in mind, HBO does not want to put an episode on when a lot of people are going to forget about it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

So as we do look more towards the future of Last Week Tonight, what can we expect? Well, from where we sit at present our general feeling is that you are going to have a chance to see a new installment on the air next week, and we imagine the series will dive more into everything you’ve come to know and love. Sure, it is inevitable that there are a few subjects related to current events that will not get discussed, mostly because the news cycle moves too fast.

Also, remember for a moment that there are also some main segments that in some ways, will end up being evergreen. That is not something that will hardly be changing at any point in the future, so you should go ahead and be aware of that in advance. So long as we can learn something and laugh at the same time, we do tend to think we are going to be happy.

Do you want to see more of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver sooner rather than later?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







