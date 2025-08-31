Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 6: Search for Julia

As you get prepared to see Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 6, let’s just go ahead and say there are emotional moments ahead. Huge ones, in fact.

After all, just consider what is going on with Henry. This is a guy who is desperately seeking Julia, and that is without even raising questions about the baby. The stakes are extremely high for him, mostly because there are still so many things that we do not know about the main characters, even if we have such a familiarity with the likes of Jamie and Claire. The prequel has already found a way to surprise us, so why not get creative and also keep all of this going.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

If you look below, you can see the full Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 6 synopsis with other insight on what is ahead:

Henry continues to look for Julia until a new discovery threatens to end his search.

Meanwhile, if you head over to the link here, you can see another preview for what lies ahead. This amplifies further some of the stakes, and at the same time, it also makes you worried about Julia’s future in general. For the time being, we are not overly concerned … mostly due to the fact that this is a series that has already been renewed for a second season. By virtue of that, why would you take a major character off the board? Is there any real incentive when it comes to doing that? We will really just have to wait and see when it comes to all of this.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander: Blood of My Blood right now

What do you most want to see moving into Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 6?

Beyond just all of this, what do you think about the show so far? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







