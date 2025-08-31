Grey’s Anatomy season 22 spoilers: More on Ellen Pompeo presence

As so many of you are more than likely aware, the Grey’s Anatomy season 22 premiere is coming to ABC this fall — and more Meredith is coming! Ellen Pompeo has already made it clear that she is going to be around again in a certain percentage of episodes. The actress has already said that she has no intention of ever leaving the show entirely, and why would she? She profits heavily from it and Meredith remains the core.

Now, there is one other thing that we are left to think about at present here: Just how you do include Meredith in the story when she is not always in Seattle.

Behind the scenes, let’s just say that there is some sort of plan executive producer Meg Marinis is working on. Just check out her thoughts per Entertainment Weekly:

“I think the way that we did it in this season finale is a great way to do it … It allows us to see the character in Seattle just as much as we see her in Boston, and we’ll be able to see her maybe interact with our residents a little bit more, which is fun because Meredith is such an amazing teacher — and this kind of rebellious surgeon that I think we’ve all come to love.

“Obviously she’s going to be Meredith and we will probably see some rule breaking at one point … I’m just lucky to have Ellen still as involved with the show as she is.”

For the time being, let’s just hope that there are stories with Meredith that run the gamut. We absolutely want some lighthearted stories for her, but we know that Pompeo excels in the dramatic stuff, as well.

