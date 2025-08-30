Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, August 30, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? It goes without saying, but we would love nothing more than to have the show back!

With all of that being said, though, this is where we have to come out here with a pretty generous dose of bad news. Not only is there no new episode tonight on NBC, there will not be one of the next few weeks. The series is going to return in early October and we hope that leading up to this, we are going to get a little bit more about the first host.

Now, here is where we have to also remember the other unfortunate stuff: SNL season 51 is going to look and feel rather different from anything that we saw earlier this year. Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, and Heidi Gardner are all departing the series. We recognize that there was always a chance for some sort of massive turnover heading into the season … so could some other departures be coming? We would not be surprised! Meanwhile, there could also be a few new cast members who are brought on board as well.

In the end, our general feeling is that over the next week or so, we should learn if there are going to be any more significant exits from the show — and beyond just that, who is also going to be coming on board as a new cast member. We also would not be that shocked in the event that there is an announcement of the first host … and it really should be one that made some sort of significant pop-culture impact over the course of the summer.

