Survivor 50: Jeff Probst on casting season 49 castaways

There is a lot of news that is out there already about Survivor 50 and yet, there is some mystery hovering still over one thing: The season 49 players who will be a part of it. Who will be stepping into the game? It is certainly something that we hope to learn more about in due time.

Ultimately, we do recognize that there may be some people out there frustrated by the recency bias going into the season, with a lot of New Era players versus a tiny handful of those who are truly old-school. However, host and executive producer Jeff Probst has confirmed now that this is really about the quality of player more than just grabbing newer players for the sake of it.

In speaking about all of this further recently to Parade, here is a little more of what Probst had to say:

“What we agreed to as a group was, ‘If somebody makes a big impression, we’re going to want them on 50. So let’s go into 49 with our own state of flux … And what happened was two players impressed us. We did not go in looking for two players … We didn’t go in saying, ‘If we do it, it has to be a person of this age or this gender.’ We didn’t have anything. We just said, ‘Let’s just stay open.’”

For now, we’re willing to wait and see if these two season 49 players are worth it — in general, though, our major concern with season 50 is just that there are 24 players, and that means you will be seeing a lot of double-eliminations as the game moves with a pace that is faster than anything that we’ve ever seen before.

What are you most excited to see heading into Survivor 50, even if we are waiting a while for it?

