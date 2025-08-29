Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 premiere date: August update

With us now close to the end of August, is there a chance that we are going to learn more about Your Friends & Neighbors season 2?

Well, there are of course a number of different things worth reporting regarding the future of the Jon Hamm series, but we should start off here with a reminder that not only was it renewed a long time ago, but there is a ton of footage that is already in the can! This is a show that Apple TV+ clearly wants to get back sooner rather than later. In other words, they do not want to create some situation where there is a Severance long wait between seasons.

So is there a chance that we are actually going to learn more about Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 soon? It would be wonderful but at the same time, let’s just say that we do not have super-high hopes when it comes to this. While Apple clearly wants to reduce time between seasons, they still will be interested in making this an annual event. By virtue of that, we anticipate that the second season is going to be available at some point in the spring of next year. Any specific announcement will likely be saved for either the end of this year or in early 2026.

The biggest thing we can note at the moment ahead of season 2 is rather simple: We are going to see Hamm’s character of Coop continue on some of his thieving ways. As for the reason why he wants to do that, it’s because he finds a sense of power and individuality in it that wasn’t there in his old job. James Marsden is going to be one of the new additions for next season, but little is known about his role at present.

