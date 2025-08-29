Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 9: David Zayas on Batista shock

We knew entering Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 9 that there was potential for something bad to happen to Angel Batista. With that, what did we get?

Well, close to the end of the episode, the character met his tragic demise as it was actually Leon Prater who shot him repeatedly. He had a chance to escape after Dexter freed him from the table, but he could not do that. Remember that this is someone who felt immense pain after what Dexter did as the Bay Harbor Butcher. His only goal was justice, and he was willing to do whatever he could to make that happen.

Speaking in a new interview now with The Hollywood Reporter, David Zayas reflects on why Batista did what he did, even knowing that it put his life in danger:

If you remember the end of Dexter: New Blood, Angel gets the call saying Dexter is still alive, and he sees the picture. That’s when I felt Angel was on a mission. He was on a mission to corroborate the evidence and then bring Dexter to justice. I feel that Angel would not want to involve other people in his journey. He didn’t know where it was going to go, and he’s doing it after he’s retired from the police department. He’s not supposed to be doing this, but he does it anyway because of his strong moral code. I know he understands the danger and fear of this, but he’s past all that. He’s on a mission to seek — I never call it vengeance — to seek justice, but he’s going to still try and do it the right legal way. If I had any advice for Angel Batista, I probably would’ve said, “Don’t worry about the legal way. (Laughs.) Just figure out what you’re going to do!” But that’s not his character. He’s always been someone trying to do the right thing.

Now, we are left to wonder simply if anyone else is going to learn the truth, whether it be a Quinn, a Masuka, or an Angela. Can someone pick up the mantle.

