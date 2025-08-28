Marlyne Barrett leaving Chicago Med, at least for now

Marlyne Barrett has been in the world of Chicago Med from the very beginning — but is her time on the show coming to an end?

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Barrett (who plays charge nurse Maggie) is stepping away from the NBC drama, at least for the time being, due to personal reasons. There is still a hope that she may return, but nothing has been made clear on that for now.

Just as Maggie has gone through a lot on Chicago Med over the years, we know that Barrett has also taken on a lot of challenges in her personal life. Following a battle with uterine and ovarian cancer, the actress indicated in 2024 that she was in remission. She deserves whatever time that she needs, and we do also think it is great that the series is already doing whatever they can to welcome her back.

After all, remember the following here: This is one of those series that has had a wide array of turmoil over the years with characters coming and going. Continuity is key with many shows, and we do tend to think that both Maggie and Barrett are the heart of this world more so than anyone else.

Over the next several weeks, we do at least hope that there are some more details as to what lies ahead. We are well-aware that one of the big questions entering the season is what is happening with Dean and Hannah. Is there a chance that he is the father of her unborn child? Nothing is confirmed but at the same time, a lot of signs at this point are suggesting so.

