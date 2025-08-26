Chicago Med season 11 spoilers: Nick Gehlfuss returning

Talk about a Chicago Med season 11 headline we were not expecting to see — an original cast member in Nick Gehlfuss is on his way back!

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the original cast member will be back as a guest star as Dr. Will Halstead during the new season. His precise episode count remains unclear, but we hope that this is more than just a one-off cameo.

One other thing that we love about this Chicago Med return is just how many different stories it could update. There is, for example, the history that he has with Natalie. Or, a chance to learn more about his brother Jay. What is going on with him? He may also be brought in to consult on a medical case, which at this point feels reasonably realistic. This is something that will always be a foundation for this show.

In general, we also hope Nick coming back is an incentive for other former cast members to return. We know that one of the more frustrating things about this show is occasionally the amount of departures that happen. Then again, that is the way of things at times for the greater Dick Wolf universe, where cast members come and go for a wide array of different reasons.

For those who are not currently aware, the Chicago Med season 11 premiere is coming to NBC this fall, and we tend to think that at some point next month, we will see a few new teasers all about what lies ahead. We imagine that in between heart-pounding drama and potential crossovers, there is a great deal to look forward to across the board here.

