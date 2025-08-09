Chicago Med season 11 spoilers: EP on Ripley, Sadie’s future

The arrival of Chicago Med season 11 is coming in just a couple of months, and it is very-much clear that there is a lot to discuss at present.

So, where do we kick things off? Well, it is worth noting at this point that there is a potentially epic story to tell with Archer and Asher, especially if it does turn out to be the case that he is the father of her unborn child. Yet, that’s still something we need confirmation on! At the same time, we also have something more to tell story-wise with Ripley and Sadie, who he had helped earlier on in season 10 and she resurfaced at the end.

Speaking to TV Insider about the latter story, executive producer Allen MacDonald had the following to say about what lies ahead:

“I think after meeting in the well episode, Ripley and Sadie did a lot of thinking about reaching out to each other. I think Ripley avoided it because you can’t assume a bond forged in a heightened traumatic situation will make a great relationship — please see the 1994 movie Speed as an example … I think Sadie worried about the same thing but finally said to herself, ‘I felt something real and I can’t just leave that on the table.’ So she showed up at Ripley’s door… and I think going into Season 11, Ripley’s really glad she did.”

Ultimately, what we are most excited about right now is the opportunity to learn more about all of these relationships and see if they are long-lasting. After all, the idea of this in the world of the One Chicago franchise can be a little bit rare and hard to wrap your head around.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med season 11 when it does premiere?

