Chicago Med season 11 premiere date revealed: What it means

We have been waiting for the past several months to get some sort of official news regarding Chicago Med season 11 on NBC. Can we just say that we’re glad to know something more now?

Well, today the fine folks at the network has officially confirmed that the medical drama is going to be back for another epic season starting on Wednesday, October 1 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, where it will be a part of a lineup that also features the likes of Chicago Fire and then, finally, Chicago PD. We’ve grown used to this three-show lineup but we do still hope that there is room for unpredictability amidst the predictable.

So what will the story be for Chicago Med season 11? For the time being, we do tend to think that a lot of it will begin with trying to understand the big cliffhanger that we saw at the end of last season. We know that Asher is pregnant, but is Dean really the father? Some early signs suggest that this could be the case and if it is true, there would be a lot of really interesting material to mine here. After all, if you are Archer, how do you handle being a father at this possible point in your life? How is Hannah feeling about everything?

Of course, beyond the details that we do know about this season, there are a number of other things that we really should wonder about, as well. Take, for example, what challenges await the other doctors and whether or not the same crew from season 10 is going to find their way back.

