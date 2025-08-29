Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 9: Another tragedy

We came into Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 9 anticipating that we would be seeing some sort of character death — but did that happen?

Well, let’s just say that as of this writing, we are wrestling with what is going to be a really difficult pill for us to swallow for a rather long time. After all, this episode marked the end of the line seemingly for David Zayas as the iconic Angel Batista. We had felt for weeks now that this is a guy who was okay with losing his life, at least under the condition that it led to one Dexter Morgan getting caught.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to say that Batista certainly did not get what he wanted here. He was killed not by Dexter, but rather by Prater after putting multiple pieces together and infiltrating his compound. Leon learned thanks to him that “Red” was actually the Bay Harbor Butcher, and from there, tried to put him into a position where he needed to kill Batista to prove himself. Dexter would not do it; Angel did not fit the code, but he also was someone he had been friends with for decades. He needed something to be done to Angel but at the same time, this? Dexter is one of the last people who wants to be told what to do.

With that, Dexter tried to let Angel go, only for David Zayas’ character to then attack him. Prater killed Angel amidst the dust-up, making the first time he’s ever killed anyone. Judging from how many times he shot him, it does feel at this point that the guy is actually dead. Charley took Leon away and now, Dexter is in a position he may not be able to escape.

If this is the end for Batista, it is a sad one — he’s been a part of the franchise for so long! Yet, how else was this story going to end?

What did you think about the events of Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 9?

