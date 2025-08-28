NCIS: Origins season 2 spoilers: Adam Campbell appearing

Just in case you needed another reason to be excited heading into NCIS: Origins season 2 on CBS, here it is: Adam Campbell is appearing!

According to a report from Deadline, the actor is going to be coming onto the prequel series to play the younger version of Ducky. This is a role that he has taken on at times in the flagship show and on the prequel, he will turn up in an era that is years after they first crossed paths. We obviously know that this leads to a decades-long friendship and working relationship, and this is also going to serve as another tribute to the late, great David McCallum. As a matter of fact, the actor’s song “The Edge” will also be featured in the episode.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

In a statement to the aforementioned website, here is some of what co-showrunners and executive producers Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North had to say:

“We wanted to do this episode to honor the memory of our dear friend David McCallum … He was a beloved member of the NCIS family for so many years and we’re incredibly lucky to have the talented Adam Campbell back to bring the younger version of this iconic character to life once again. We even got to feature David’s music in the episode. We’re all very excited and can’t wait for the fans to see it!”

Ultimately, this is yet another reminder that with the prequel, the producers are still doing whatever they can to honor the original. We do still have plenty of questions, though, with the biggest one being whether or not Lala could still be alive…

Related – Be sure to get a few more details right now leading into the NCIS: Origins premiere and what is ahead

What do you want to see when it comes to this particular Ducky flashback on NCIS: Origins?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







