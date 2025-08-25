NCIS: Origins season 2 premiere spoilers: Lala’s fate will be revealed

The NCIS: Origins season 2 premiere is coming to CBS on Tuesday, October 14, and one thing already feels clear: We are going to learn the truth about Lala Dominguez.

For much of the off-season, the producers have done almost everything that they can to keep the fate of this character under wraps. It does appear like Mariel Molino is going to be around in some shape or form, but for how long? That’s something that you do have to wonder about, mostly because it remains hard to believe that Gibbs would be telling the story of “Her” if she was alive and out there … unless she got away and he is now looking to find her. It’s clear that he loved her, so why did he move on? There’s certainly a lot of pressure here to get answers.

To get a little bit more news on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Origins season 2 premiere synopsis below:

“The Funky Bunch” – Gibbs and Franks investigate the disappearance of a young Marine connected to a mysterious compound with a charismatic leader, and Lala’s fate is revealed, on the second season premiere of NCIS: ORIGINS, Tuesday, Oct. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If there is one major fear that we have at present entering this episode, it is the idea that a lot of the Lala stuff could be overshadowed by a case. We just want the writers to take their time; remember that with Origins in particular, there is flexibility to be more serialized.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

