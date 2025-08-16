NCIS: Origins season 2: Mariel Molino will appear; how?

Just in case you did need it cleared up further, you are going to see Mariel Molino back on NCIS: Origins season 2 as Lala Dominguez. Yet, this hardly answers every single question that is out there.

After all, think back briefly here to the events of the season 1 finale, where it appeared as though the character died in that car crash. It also does not make a lot of sense that she would remain with the team and Gibbs never said how he felt about her — the idea of the story of “Her” was how it had some sort of ending.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more big TV reactions and reviews!

Yet, there had been hints at Molino’s return to NCIS: Origins over the past few weeks, and now, further confirmation is out there. Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, executive producer Gina Lucita Monreal indicated that we will see Lala again — however, she did not say the character is still alive. The question mark now is what sort of form the character is going to take on the series as we move forward, and there are some possibilities that could, in theory, be floating around out there.

We do wonder if there is a chance that Lala just appears in Gibbs’ head in some way. Or, is there a chance that she survives and just leaves her job? One of our favorite theories out there is that Gibbs in the present day is actually looking to find her, as this is a part of his past that he never completely resolved. He may have had things holding him back several decades before, but he is not a part of NCIS anymore. So much has now changed for him.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Origins right now

What more do you want to see moving into NCIS: Origins season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







