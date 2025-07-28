NCIS: Origins season 2: Is Lala Dominguez returning?

Following the end of NCIS: Origins season 1, it was fair to imagine that Lala Dominguez died in that car crash. How could she live? For starters, everything that Gibbs said at the end of last season makes less sense if he could just tell her that he loved her and how much he meant to her. This is complicated further by the fact that he just met Diane Sterling, and we know what happens within the canon timeline for the two.

Now, here is where things get a little bit tricky: Mariel Molino was on the same studio lot today where NCIS: Origins films. Is there smoke here? Well, it is worth noting.

In a new post on her Instagram, Molino shared an image of the Paramount studio lot, and there are a handful of possibilities here. For starters, is she just visiting her friends? Could Lala still be alive? Is she back as a flashback or a dream sequence? We do tend to think that anything could be possible.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s just go ahead and share what is personally our favorite theory: The idea that Lala survived, but that she also left Gibbs and everyone else for a totally new life after nearly losing her own. This would mean that the present-day Gibbs could be off looking for her, and that would also mean a chance to potentially see Mark Harmon here and there. Perhaps our desire to see that is clouding our opinion here and there, but why wouldn’t we want that at this point, all things considered?

Hopefully, more clarity is added between now and the premiere. For now, the producers have not confirmed that Lala is gone for good.

