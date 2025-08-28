Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 9 sneak peek: Coming clean

In just a matter of hours Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 9 is going to arrive — so why not set the stage further for what is to come?

Well, leading up to the installment we have a new sneak preview that at least handles one key part of the equation: How Dexter Morgan is going to react to Leon Prater paying him and his son Harrison a surprise visit. Obviously, he’s not going to be happy with this intrusion on his personal life. Beyond that, though, he has to figure out how to keep his son (who did, after all, try to kill him before) alive when the dust actually settles.

If you head over to Screen Rant now, you can see a sneak preview that shows Dexter and Harrison on the street where Michael C. Hall’s character does his best to download all of the information he can into his son’s head. He explains further what has happened when it comes to Prater, how he used “Red” as a gateway, and also how he’s working to ensure what he does best turns out to be successful.

Ultimately, we do think that Harrison is at a spot right now where he understands his father’s goals — or at least he does to a certain extent. Dexter is not trying to make him into someone different anymore, and the only thing we tend to think is a real risk here is an instance where his actions end up hurting someone Harrison is close to. Take, for example, Harrison’s good friend Elsa, or the prospective love interest in Gigi who he met on the campus tour.

